Dozens attend city workshop on proposed housing development

Killeen residents had the opportunity Thursday to hear a presentation, and voice their concerns, about a proposed $51 million housing development on the city’s north side.
More than 40 residents showed up for the event, which started at 5 p.m. at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. The event was still going on after 8 p.m., as attendees asked multiple questions regarding adequate infrastructure for the project, traffic congestion, property taxes and others.
The entire Killeen City Council was in attendance, as was Mayor Jose Segarra, for what was considered a workshop session of the council.
Ohio-based NRP, Inc, which has an office in Austin, gave the presentation at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
The proposed development, which would be located on 25.77 acres of land near the intersection of Business 190 and W.S. Young Drive, would be developed via a proposed Public Facility Corporation, which would require city council approval for both its creation and its certificate of formation.
The corporation would be a nonprofit public corporation, governed by a board of directors composed of the mayor and city council, according to a city staff report.
The council earlier this week tabled a vote on rezoning the land on which the project would be located in order to accommodate the development.
