About 30 people on Wednesday attended the first meeting of the Crime Solutions Committee since Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson tried to dissolve it two weeks earlier.
“It’s a good sign that we did get this turnout,” he said. “This is a marathon — not a sprint. With that, we’re not going to get to a point where crime is solved in this hour. That’s not going to happen.”
Much of the 90-minute meeting at Killeen City Hall on Wednesday included committee members’ and others’ ideas on how to prevent and reduce juvenile crime — primarily by working with nonprofit organizations.
“The apathy that we have in this community, and please don’t take this wrong,” committee member Mary Moore said. “It seems like we have tons of nonprofits here. We shouldn’t have so much crime with so many churches, right? This is our community. This is all of us. We need to come together.”
‘Not trying to solve crime’
Another committee member, Ron Blackman, agreed.
“There are several council members (and) former council members in this room ... and I bet you not one of them can name every resource we have just in this community,” he said. “Those are the things I think we are looking for. We’re not trying to solve crime. That’s the police department’s job.”
Interim Chief Charles Kimble of the Killeen Police Department offered his opinion.
“We solve crime on a priority basis, where people’s lives are in danger,” he said. “Our misdemeanor cases here, we have a our traffic (offenses) and we have minor assaults. We spend a great deal of our time on felony cases.”
And those can generally be attributed to poverty and apathy among residents, Kimble said.
“People will do what they have to do,” he said. “(On) property crimes, you have it (and) I want it. That’s been happening since the Biblical times. The second one (is) lack of education. You’re not thinking about the consequences. An educated populace doesn’t commit certain crimes.”
Therefore, Kimble said, when people are employed and educated, they’re less likely to break the law.
‘Where crime festers’
“When we have a community that is educated and people are working, we have less crime,” he said. “Generally, we find that’s where crime exists. Lastly, the broken windows theory: When people don’t care, crime flourishes. For example, if you have a broken window and nobody ever fixes it, that’s where crime festers because they think nobody cares.”
Wilkerson thanked the committee members and others for their input.
“This is a reboot,” he said. “As you all know or may not know, I had asked to dissolve this committee just the same way I asked to formulate it. Crime is the No. 1 thing the media is saying is the (main) concern by the citizens of Killeen.”
Wilkerson asked the Killeen City Council on Feb. 8 to dissolve the Crime Solutions Committee — a little more than a year after it was created by appointing Blackman, Anca Neagu and Moore to represent it.
Last March, the committee hosted its first meeting, when members talked about developing mission and vision statements, generally agreeing that the committee’s purpose was to develop a series of preventative solutions by analyzing the root cause of crime in Killeen.
But Wilkerson during a workshop on Feb. 8 said residents and neighboring entities showed little interest in the committee and that it should be dissolved.
“One of the reasons I thought this was the right move for this is although I acknowledge and I sincerely appreciate the vote of confidence ... I don’t believe that it has the support necessary from not only the entities and municipalities surrounding us to go forward with it but also the citizens,” he said. “I’ve been to Fort Hood. I got nothing. I’ve been to Harker Heights. I got nothing. The support just wasn’t there.”
‘Answer ... is not police’
And while other council members acknowledged Wilkerson’s frustration, they said the committee needs more time to do its work, voting 7-0 to give it 60 more days to function before they revisit dissolution.
“The answer to crime is not police,” Wilkerson said on Wednesday. “That’s part of it. They can deter quite a bit. Is the police part of this? Absolutely. I think we actually have a really good police department headed up by a really good police chief.”
Another reason Wilkerson wanted to dissolve the committee is that Killeen ISD, Texas A&M University-Central Texas, Harker Heights, Central Texas College and Fort Hood did not agree to participate on the Crime Solutions Committee.
“Bell County is very supportive of this committee,” Neagu said. “I talked to Commissioner (Bobby) Whitson again. I think they’re a great partner, and I don’t think we should dismiss (it). KISD, they’re not very supportive.”
Council members Nina Cobb, Jessica Gonzalez and Riakos Adams attended the committee meeting.
“When do you start turning it back on yourself and say, ‘What do I do?’” Wilkerson said. “Data tells you what our problem is. During my research ... I felt a little better about Killeen because Killeen isn’t what people say it is. Killeen is not the crime mecca of Central Texas. If you look at the numbers, that will tell you that’s the truth.”
Near the end of the meeting on Wednesday, Wilkerson said that “the newspaper” reported that the committee was accepting applications for members and suggested the Herald manufactured that information. But on Feb. 8, city spokesman Marcus Hood distributed a news release to the Herald and other media outlets about the City Council “accepting parties interested in the Crime Solutions Committee and wants as many interested parties as possible to attend the next meeting,” with the headline, “Crime Solutions Committee seeking members.”
The release included a link (www.KilleenTexas.gov/Boards) for residents to submit “applications to join the committee. There is no cost to apply and applications should be submitted by March 31.”
The next Crime Solutions Committee meeting is scheduled for March 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.