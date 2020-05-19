Dozens of local residents walked around the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot in downtown Killeen, as Tuesday marked the opening of the Downtown Killeen Farmers Market.
The new farmers market, the first in downtown Killeen since 2018, is a way for residents to support local growers, farmers and producers, according to Deirdre Kirk, revitalization planner for the city.
“Supporting local producers is important for our community in that it reinforces solidarity of local efforts and helps our economy thrive,” she said via email. “The Farmers Market also showcases a variety of our vibrant local talents which strengthens the appreciation of what our city has to offer and can also be a place where individuals can join expertise.”
One resident drove all the way from the Morgan’s Point area to come to the new farmers market.
Kitty Hutto said she found out about it on Facebook’s Marketplace.
Hutto bought some red potatoes and cucumbers.
“I know there was one up in Hamilton I heard about and one like down by Georgetown,” Hutto said. “But the Bell County one (in Belton) hasn’t started up yet, that I’m aware of.”
Hutto said she always supports local business owners and local farmers.
Around a dozen local farmers, growers, bakers and specialty item makers set up shop Tuesday to sell items such as fresh produce, salsa and wood crafts.
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday at the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street.
The parking lot is across from the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
Kirk said the plan is to have enough vendors to completely fill the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot and flow into the chamber parking lot and into North Gray Street.
Kirk said the farmers market is important to the local growers, and it helps the economy of downtown Killeen.
“This area needs more attention, and this is one way to do it,” she said at the market.
A ceremonial ribbon-cutting, which will be held on a later date, will commemorate the opening of the new farmers market.
Vendors who wish to sell their items can call Kirk at 254-501-7641 to reserve a spot.
Other area markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market is also open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting.
Farm Fresh Market of Killeen. The weekly market is every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Splawn Ranch Travel Center, 10640 State Highway 195, Suite 104.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday from May 21 to Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
The annual farmers market in the parking lot of Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights has been postponed. The start date for that farmers market is yet to be determined, according to Harker Heights spokesman Jerry Bark.
