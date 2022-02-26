COPPERAS COVE — Dozens of area residents filed through at a steady rate Saturday to discard various documents and electronic devices at the Copperas Cove ISD administration building.
The event was hosted by Junior Mister Five Hills Nathan Garner of the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program.
As part of his platform of service, Garner has partnered with Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful for a number of events, including trash pickup events and painting over graffiti.
“I think that they are a good organization to help clean up as much as we can,” Garner said of KCCB, adding that people should help take care of Earth.
Helping with KCCB comes naturally to Garner, who is also a Cub Scout in Pack 251 in Copperas Cove. Cub Scouts participate in Leave No Trace, a set of principles for taking care of the environment.
“It’s a thing where it’s supposed to help people learn to not litter and to not take anything from nature,” Garner said.
Taking the items to discard them was Heart of Texas Shred, based out of Elm Mott.
The shredding company took a variety of things, from cardboard, to paper, to laptops and cellphones.
