COPPERAS COVE — As they have in years past, dozens of Central Texas residents lined the wall of the city park pond in Copperas Cove on Saturday. Each person had the same goal: catch a fish.
The city hosted the annual Fishing in the Park event Saturday. Each year, the pond is filled with thousands of rainbow trout for area residents to catch.
For some, the purpose of the catch is for dinner.
“What we catch, we eat,” said John Green, a Killeen resident who brought his 5-year-old and 2-year-old children, Carson and Jaxsyn.
Green said he heard about the event online, and it worked out since he said the kids have been asking him to take them fishing.
The bonding time at the pond allows Green to show his youngsters some of the lessons of fishing.
“The biggest thing right now for their age is just patience,” he said. “They love just to cast and repeat, cast and repeat; and that’s what’s enjoyable for them.”
Another father-son pair enjoying their day at the pond were Destin Yates and his 10-year-old son, Donovan.
On Saturday, he and his son were tossing their catches back.
“Generally, we’re doing catch-and-release around here,” said Yates, who is in the Air Force. “Back at the lake house (in East Texas), if we catch catfish or a large bass, we’ll cook those up — or maybe some crappie. But around here, we’re just getting back into it.”
The joy of fishing for Yates is simple.
“Being outdoors, number one,” he said. “And also, it’s somewhat of a skill and a pastime and a hobby.”
Copperas Cove resident, Myiisha Fite also brought her two sons to the pond and used it as an opportunity to continue to teach them important skills.
“It’s a life skill,” she said. “(If) you know how to fish, you eat for life.”
Fite said she has fished her whole life and also belongs to an all-woman’s fishing club in North Texas.
