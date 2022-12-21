COPPERAS COVE — Though the meal took place in a soup kitchen, the dozens of people partaking in the Christmas meal at Fairview Community Church in Copperas Cove on Wednesday went to the tables with plates loaded with traditional holiday fare, such as prime rib, turkey, ham and all the fixings.
Feeding the community is one of the main purposes of a church, the church’s pastor, Mike Harrigan, said Wednesday night, emphasizing that the church loves as Christ did.
“We do that by following his example,” Harrigan said. “(By) treating people right, feeding the people, caring for the people and doing all we can for everybody, regardless of what they believe at the time.”
Fairview Community Church has operated a soup kitchen on Wednesday nights for almost two decades but recently expanded to two meals every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, Harrigan explained last week.
The church has taken on the goal of ensuring people in the community are fed after the Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen, a nonprofit organization run by a local member of the community, went defunct a few years back.
Wayne Rourke and his wife, Karen — members of the church — said it is a blessing for the church to give back in such a way.
“It’s a big need. There’s a lot of people out there that need a lot of help,” Wayne said as he put the finishing touches on the piece of cake he was eating.
His wife added, “There’s a lot of hungry kids.”
On Wednesday nights, along with having the meal, Harrigan also leads a Bible study. The Rourkes said it is not too uncommon to see children from the neighborhood playing on the church’s playground, so they will often invite them in for a meal and the study.
“The kids would be outside playing basketball and stuff like that … We’ll go out there and tell the kids outside, ‘Hey, get in here and eat; we’ve got plenty of food,’” Wayne Rourke said. “Now, we’ve got families – sometimes they bring their mom and dad and come and eat on Wednesday night.”
The church’s soup kitchen operates from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays in the fellowship hall of the church, 1202 Veterans Ave. in Copperas Cove.
Aside from operating the soup kitchen, Harrigan said he is opening the doors of his church for the next few days to be a warming station for those who may need it with frigid temperatures expected.
The church’s fellowship hall is expected to open at noon Thursday and remain open through Tuesday. During that time, food will be available, and a couple of other rooms will be opened for people who need a quiet place to sleep, Harrigan said.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas, a nonprofit organization based in Copperas Cove, has also donated many kits full of supplies for those who stop by the warming station and may need one.
