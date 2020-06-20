Several dozen people flocked to downtown Killeen Saturday to celebrate the 155th anniversary of Texas slaves being made aware of their freedom.
The city blocked off East Avenue D from North Fourth Street to North Eighth Street. North Gray Street was also blocked off from Santa Fe Plaza Drive to East Avenue C.
Organizations and food vendors dotted East Avenue D.
Felicia Davis of The Village United, a Killeen nonprofit organization, helped at a table that offered coloring pages and yard games.
“We’re putting the love back into Killeen, and we’re putting the love into each other in our community,” Davis said of the event.
Let’s Move Killeen, a relatively new nonprofit organization, hosted the block party.
Co-founders of the organization Reshard Hicks and Jonathan Hildner spoke of the importance of the block party.
“It just shows the importance of people wanting to be outside at a time like this; all of us have been cooped up for months,” Hildner said.
“Although we have seen more spikes (in the coronavirus), we are proud to say that, to our knowledge, nobody that’s been to our protests at all have contacted us to say that they have corona(virus) or anything like that.”
Hildner said he felt like the block party was needed, since it was a celebration.
“Texas slaves were the last ones to know that (they were free),” Hicks said. “So, that in itself, two years late, is something to celebrate.
President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation went into effect Jan. 1, 1863, but Texas slaves didn’t learn of their freedom until June 19, 1865.
As people mingled, many could be seen signing a petition for the removal of the statue of the Confederate soldier in front of the Bell County Courthouse in Belton.
Jason McReynolds, founder of Bell County Citizens for Change, said the county commissioners see the statue as historical.
“We see it as a symbol of hate and oppression, and we want it gone,” McReynolds said.
McReynolds said that, as of around 3:45 p.m. Saturday, they had obtained around 100 signatures, and an online petition had generated around 1,900 signatures.
Coincidentally, the block party took place near the empty lot in downtown Killeen next to the building that features a mural of Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood, Fort Hood’s namesake.
Hildner said Let’s Move Killeen will work to have that mural changed, as well.
