After having gone to Austin nearly daily in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade a month ago, one local woman organized a rally of her own. What she described as "only the beginning" drew a crowd of nearly four dozen to the steps and lawn of Killeen City Hall on Saturday.

“I don’t think enough people, and in small areas of Texas, are talking about how this affects us directly in the small areas,” said Zoe Bennett, who organized the protest.

