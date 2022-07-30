After having gone to Austin nearly daily in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade a month ago, one local woman organized a rally of her own. What she described as "only the beginning" drew a crowd of nearly four dozen to the steps and lawn of Killeen City Hall on Saturday.
“I don’t think enough people, and in small areas of Texas, are talking about how this affects us directly in the small areas,” said Zoe Bennett, who organized the protest.
Bennett, a Killeen resident, recently started an organization called Bell County for Pro Choice. Bennett said going to Austin helped her to receive tips on how to organize a rally of her own.
The United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24. The law established women’s constitutional right to abortion and privacy and became law after a Supreme Court ruling in 1973.
At Saturday’s protest, several people held signs that displayed a message that abortion is health care. One also had a sign that depicted a coat hanger and read “This is not health care.”
Bennett cited a high domestic violence rate in Central Texas and said that without access to abortion, women will try to get rid of a fetus themselves.
She also mentioned the rate of rape and maternal mortality rates in the state of Texas.
“Before I had started this organization, I didn’t realize how high the maternal mortality rate in Texas was. And it’s honestly really scary,” Bennett said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, maternal mortality is defined as when a woman dies during pregnancy, at delivery or soon after delivery.
Not long after announcing the event on TikTok, Bennett said she had people making hateful comments about the rally.
It was on TikTok, however, where James Berry and his wife saw the need to offer their support.
“Killeen being a really diverse area and still being very conservative is unnerving,” Berry said. “But it’s ... dangerous when our population here is as thick as it is, as diverse as it is, with large families and things like that and no one’s doing anything.”
Berry said the protest shows people that elections and votes do count.
“Yes, there are people who feel the same way you do,” he said. “There are people that are pro-choice that want to see things change, and there are men who are supporting this.”
Being a husband and father of a 16-year-old daughter, Berry said supporting the protest was an obvious choice.
“It affects them and it affects us directly,” Berry said. “The tiniest part of a child’s life belongs to me at the very beginning — the absolute tiniest. The most consequential role in that child’s life before it’s ever born is the woman who carries it. How can I not? It feels wrong to be a man and not support them.”
During the protest, political candidates and local leaders had a chance to speak.
Local candidates and leaders present to speak and/or to support the protest included State House District 54 candidate Jonathan Hildner, State House District 55 candidate Tristian Sanders, Bell County Commissioner Precinct 4 candidate Louie Minor, Bell County Commissioner Precinct 2 candidate Stacey Wilson and Harker Heights councilwoman and Bell County Democratic Party Chair Lynda Nash.
