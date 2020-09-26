COPPERAS COVE — Around two dozen area residents gathered at the Copperas Cove Civic Center to learn the benefits of worms when it comes to fertilizing the soil.
One Copperas Cove resident, Pamela Shelley-Dailey, said she likes to garden, but she did not realize the benefits of worms.
“I had them in my yard before our move before,” Shelley-Dailey said. “And I didn’t realize what a good thing it was to actually include them in it.”
All residents who attended the class received a bin and worms to begin their own kitchen-sized compost bin.
Bob Hill, a volunteer instructor, said people can feed worms anything.
“You can shred your newspaper, you can put your cardboard in it, you could put your bread in it,” Hill said. “A worm will eat anything that was once alive.”
The best worms for a worm compost are red wigglers, Hill said. Red wigglers are smaller than the ones sold at bait shops, Hill said.
Anyone can purchase red wigglers online, or there is a shop in Evant, Hill said. He also said if someone puts a piece of wet cardboard in their yard, it will probably attract a few red wigglers.
Hill said the poop, or “castings” from worms is the best for the Earth since it is all natural and has more minerals than other animal droppings.
Hill said having a compost also helps the surrounding environment.
“It helps you get rid of your kitchen waste without throwing it away,” Hill said. “If you throw it in the trash, it’ll end up in the landfill — and we don’t have enough land as it is — and when it decomposes ... you get methane gas.”
For those interested in building a compost, but are unsure of using worms, Roxanne Flores-Achmad, director of Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, said there is a class scheduled for Jan. 23.
