COPPERAS COVE — Overcast skies and a nip in the morning air did not prevent dozens of anglers from lining the banks of City Park Pond on Saturday for the city’s Fishing in the Park event, which was rescheduled from two weeks ago due to inclement weather.
Traveling to Cove from Killeen for the event was Franklin Washington and his 10-year-old son, Farel, who were trying their luck here for the fourth year in a row.
“We go fishing a lot and a lot of times we don’t catch fish,” the elder Washington said. “So this is somewhere I can bring him and we have a pretty high-percentage chance of catching something. It’s more about him catching fish than me catching fish.”
Along with bluegill, catfish, and bass that are normally hauled out of the small pond along West Avenue B, fisherman Saturday were hoping to land a few rainbow trout, a popular game fish not normally found in Texas because they cannot survive the summer heat. Each winter, however, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department stocks waterways all across the state with more than 300,000 hatchery-raised rainbows and invites the public to fish for free.
Caycee Hauck and Ashley Wilson were on hand from the city’s parks and recreation department to provide small cups of kernel corn to use for bait. Two other anglers were using pieces of hot dog wieners to try to catch a rainbow or two.
“It works great,” said Michael Gee, a Kempner native and avid fishermen who arrived with buddy, Robert Cushard, who recently moved to Cove from Killeen. “I used to catch rainbow trout when I lived in Pennsylvania. That is a big (popular) fish up there — like bass around here.
“So to be able to catch them here is pretty cool. I never thought I’d see the day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.