Gumbo brought a crowd to the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 147 in Killeen on Saturday. More than a couple dozen members of the chapter, as well as members from other chapters, came together to enjoy the Cajun cooking of some of the members.
A total of five gumbo dishes were judged, with Chapter Commander Lawrence Rivenburg’s entry taking the crown as the best.
One DAV Chapter 147 member thought it particularly uplifting to see many of the gumbo dishes being made by men.
“It’s cathartic for them, it’s very therapeutic,” said Helen Foste, a member of the DAV and veteran of the Navy. “And this is a therapeutic environment.”
As expected, the chapter’s adjutant, Joseph Vichot, bragged on his wife’s gumbo.
“This is delicious,” he said. “It’s the best.”
Vichot said it was “awesome” for the DAV in Killeen to organize the gumbo cookoff as well as a cornhole tournament that took place outside.
“We’re trying to let the community know that we’re here for them,” he said. “We’re here to help.”
The DAV is open for membership to all veterans of the military. If a qualifying veteran does not yet have a disability rating from the VA, the DAV will help that member obtain one, Rivenburg explained in June when he assumed command of the chapter.
Those needing help with filing VA claims can stop by the DAV, 702 E. Avenue E, in Killeen. Rivenburg or another certified service officer will be there every Wednesday from around 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., every Thursday from around noon or 2 p.m. until around 8 or 9 p.m., every Friday from noon until 9 p.m. and all day Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.