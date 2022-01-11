HARKER HEIGHTS — The Animal Services Division of the Harker Heights Pet Adoption Center spent a better part of the day Monday retrieving deceased grackles from the parking lot of the Super Walmart on Commercial Drive.
As of Tuesday, fifty-two birds were collected with several of them under trees that are spread across the eastern side of the lot.
A majority of the birds were found in the parking lot with a few picked up on nearby Heights Drive and Mohican Trail, according to a spokesperson at the Pet Adoption Center.
Pet Adoption Center Manager Shiloh Wester spoke with a game warden about the deaths, and Wester was told: “Unfortunately, grackles are not a federally protected bird and there is nothing to test them for.”
Wester told the Herald in an email: “There is no protocol per the game warden and we are unable to determine the cause of death.”
Grackles often flock in Texas parking lots during winter months, and are regarded as nuisance by many state residents.
The Herald also asked the city if the birds could have possibly been poisoned.
“The City does not have anything concerning the use of poisons in our ordinances,” said Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark.
