The 2023 Parade of Homes tour is in full swing with another weekend this Saturday and Sunday for anyone interested in the newest trends and unique floorplans available in the Bell County area.
The annual event, put on by the Central Texas Home Builders Association, showcases 21 homes from Copperas Cove, Killeen, Nolanville, Belton, Salado and Temple.
“We have been to about three different houses today,” Monique Evans of Killeen said. “I like all three.”
The Evans’ are in the market for a new home since moving into the Killeen area about six months ago. Her husband, Todd, works as a private contractor on Fort Hood and the two have three children under 10 years of age.
“This is going to be my room,” said 5-year-old Alicia Evans, as she pointed to the golden and pink flowers on the bedspread.
Builder representatives were on hand at most of the locations on the Parade and agreed that this year’s models were outstanding.
Builders showcased in this year’s parade include Carothers Homes, Flintrock Builders, Ben Atkinson Homes, A & G Homes, Alethium Star Homes, Carothers Executive Homes, Jamie Herring Custom Homes, JLB Homes and Clear Creek Construction.
Pricing the homes featured in the Parade start in the mid-$300,000s.
“I really like the color selection,” Desiree Mitchell said. Mitchell and her husband, Erik, live in Killeen now but are considering moving to Nolanville.
“The lots seem to be a good size,” Erik Mitchell said. “I want to feel like I’m not in a city environment.”
Several models boasted larger lot sizes as one of their biggest selling points. But, all of the models were equipped with the latest in technology and design.
The Association handed out awards for Best Kitchen, Best Bath, Best Craftsmanship, Best Interior Design, Best Exterior Design/Curb Appeal and In-House Systems High Tech at Friday’s award presentations.
For more information, CTHBA Parade of Homes can be found on Facebook, or on the website: www.cthbaparadeofhomes.com or download our app at CTHBA (cardtapp.com)
