Residents of several streets in Copperas Cove will lose water service beginning at 11 p.m. Tuesday, city officials announced Friday.
The city and MRB Group Engineering have been constructing a new elevated storage tank located on Northern Dancer Lane. The contractor must connect a 16-inch water main to the new tank.
“The process for the tie-in to be complete will require dropping out the Rattlesnake Pressure Plane so that the contractors will be able to cut out a section of pipe and install a new section that will connect to the new water tank,” city officials said in a news release.
Interruption of water service is not expected to last more than six to eight hours. The Water Distribution Department has requested residents to turn off irrigation systems Tuesday and Wednesday to conserve water for important needs such as personal hygiene and cooking use.
The city also recommends that affected residents turn off their water heaters to prevent damage to the elements that may occur if water is lost from the reservoir.
“The entire pressure plane will experience a significant drop in pressure during the install, while some areas at the higher elevations will lose water all together,” city officials said.
After water pressure is restored, a boil-water notice will be in effect for all affected residents of the pressure plane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.