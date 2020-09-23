COPPERAS COVE — See You at the Pole, an annual prayer event held nationwide, drew dozens of students in Copperas Cove ISD to gather around the flag pole to pray and sing worship songs.
At the high school, around 75 students circled the flag poles and sang “Amazing Grace” and Chris Tomlin’s “How Great Is Our God.” After the worship songs, three students led the others in prayer.
One of the student leaders was sophomore Christian Lachica. He said the event is a great way to get the students together to worship the Lord.
“It’s very nice to know that people actually care — people are willing to come out and do this,” Lachica said.
See You at the Pole is a national, student-organized, student-initiated and student-led event that started in 1990, according to the event’s website. It happens annually on the fourth Wednesday in September.
