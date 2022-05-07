Dozens of young entrepreneurs set up shop to sell their refreshing lemonade to thirsty patrons on Saturday. As part of the annual Lemonade Day, the youngsters sold their drinks and treats across Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Gatesville and Salado.
One of the stands, the “Double I Lemonade” stand in Killeen, was not actually selling their lemonade and instead asking for donations to the Killeen Food Care Center.
Ivelisse and Iliana Ortiz, both students in Killeen ISD, said the idea came about when they were attending the school district’s wellness fair on April 23.
“We went there and there was a Lemonade Day (stand) ... we went and we asked for information, and then we saw another stand there that said the Food Care Center,” the 12-year-old Ivelisse said.
Ivelisse explained why it is important to her to donate all proceeds to the food bank in Killeen.
“World hunger is, like, bad,” she said. “So I feel like if we can even help with like serving a few families at the Food Care Center, it would still help that (many) more people getting meals to eat.”
Iliana also explained something that happened not long after they opened their stand.
“A few minutes ago, a person came here not to get lemonade but just to give money for the donations,” she said. “I just thought that was so cool of her because a lot of people just don’t really notice that there’s a lot of people just hungry.”
Yanitzie Oquendo and Rafael Ortiz, their mother and father, said they are proud that their daughters came up with the idea on their own to donate the money to the Food Care Center.
Copperas Cove
In Copperas Cove, Martin Walker Elementary student Benjamin Cunningham set up in front of Navy Federal Credit Union to sell his Star Wars-themed lemonade.
His stand was aptly named Galactic Lemonade. His two drinks were also inspired by two characters — one of his favorites to boot.
Cunningham sold a green-colored lemonade inspired by his favorite character, Yoda. He called it Yoda-ade. Cunningham also sold a blue-colored lemonade called Luke Sky-water that also had edible glitter to make the drink sparkle.
“This is from Tatooine where Luke actually grew up,” Cunningham said, pointing to the Luke Sky-water. “And then ... is from (Dagobah) ... where (Yoda) died.”
Cunningham, a Star Wars fanatic, said his favorite movies in the series are either “Episode I: Phantom Menace” or “Episode IV: A New Hope.”
This is the third year Cunningham has set up a Lemonade Day stand and the first time he’s branched out into a commercial business. The first two times he had set up in front of his house, his mother, Heather, explained.
Cunningham said the biggest takeaway from running his own business is learning about financial literacy and learning about branding.
Harker Heights
In Harker Heights, a 3-year-old girl and her mother set up a stand in the Farmers Market in the parking lot of the Harker Heights Recreation Center. The mother, Jynika McKnight, said the idea came about in the past few days.
“I saw a billboard actually when I was driving,” she said. “I Googled it and looked more into it and then they sent me an application and told me how to register.”
McKnight explained that opening a stand with her daughter is a bit of a bonding experience.
“I thought it would be a good idea for a 3-year-old, making memories ... teaching her how to make money early,” McKnight said.
Delilah had helped pour lemonade from the jars on the table and had helped serve their pecan praline treats to people who came by.
McKnight said she hopes to continue doing Lemonade Day with her daughter in the coming years.
