BELTON — Dozens of students from Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen walked across the stage at the Bell County Expo Center to receive their diplomas Friday, as they prepared to enter the workforce.
Among them was Temple resident Jasmine Hill, who completed her Master of Business Administration.
“It’s amazing. It’s like a stretch of relief and so much excitement at the same time,” Hill said.
Hill said ultimately she desires to run her own business, though admittedly she said she is not sure what type of business.
In the meantime, she said she will begin the hunt for a good job to get experience under her belt.
Prior to beginning the academic procession onto the arena floor, the university’s president, Marc Nigliazzo, took time to impart wisdom to the students.
For the benefit of those without the opportunity to hear what he said, Nigliazzo repeated his main thought before conferring the students’ degrees.
“Tonight, I want you to think about what you have accomplished,” Nigliazzo said. “I want you to think about those who have helped you get here tonight ... But the most important thing I want you to think about is, this is your night. This is your accomplishment. This is something for you to be proud of.”
Army veteran and Jamaica native Shanice Wright said the moment feels great but she is also overwhelmed by the emotions.
“All my late nights, I had to go to bed about 3 or 4 in the morning, get up at 6 and bring my daughter to school, come to school, be at school all day and not getting off until like 8:45 (p.m.) sometimes,” she said. “I can relax now.”
Wright, who got her bachelor’s degree in social work, will now pursue a master’s degree in social work online from the University of Texas at Arlington.
Ultimately, Wright said she would like to work for the Veterans Administration and helping veterans.
