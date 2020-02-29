FORT HOOD — Leap into Success. That was the theme of the day Saturday as dozens of kids registered for the annual Lemonade Day, which will take place May 2 and 3.
The first registration event took place in the main entrance of the Fort Hood Post Exchange. Killeen resident Arianna Williams signed up for the first time.
The 6-year-old girl’s mother, Angela Williams, liked the skills Lemonade Day can teach young kids.
“It teaches kids how to start a business and learn how to make money,” said the mother.
Arianna’s father, Treyvon Williams, said he could see the skills being beneficial in his daughter’s life.
“It will definitely help you for setting up your own personal budget,” he said.
This year marks the 11th year Fort Hood has been involved in Lemonade Day, according to Amanda Sequeira, city director for Lemonade Day.
“We were one of the first extension cities,” Sequeira said.
The annual event is designed to introduce kids age PreK to 12th grade to entrepreneurship.
“At the core of it, we’re teaching kids to set a goal, make a plan, work a plan, to achieve their dream or goal,” Sequeira said.
What the kids learn during Lemonade Day help them to be problem solvers and creative thinkers, Sequeira said.
A Killeen sister duo signed up Saturday for their fifth year. Their lemonade stand will be called D&J Sweet Lemonade.
Jhailin and Destani Isaac said it sounded like a good event to be involved with.
“I think my favorite thing is to be able to see, like, how you can start a business so young,” Destani Isaac said.
Destani also said the money can go to helping the community. After splitting part of the proceeds and paying for the supplies, the Isaacs plan on giving the rest of the money to a local animal shelter.
Jhailin Isaac said the most appealing part of the business venture is hanging out with her older sister and starting up a business with her.
Saturday was only one of many days to register for Lemonade Day, according to Samantha Ricciardi, project coordinator for Lemonade Day.
She and her team will be at three locations in March to register kids. The March events are called Lemonade Day University. They are:
- March 3: 5:30 p.m. at the Harker Heights Activity Center, 400 Indian Trail, Harker Heights. Register at https://bit.ly/2VzCuyc.
- March 17: 5:30 p.m. at Kouma Community Center, 48810 Washington Street, Fort Hood. Register at https://bit.ly/3cmOXv0.
- March 24: 5:30 p.m. at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Ave. B, Copperas Cove. Register at https://bit.ly/2TbzMxk.
Fort Hood National Bank and Fort Hood Family Housing partner together for the Lemonade Day events on post.
