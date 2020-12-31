HARKER HEIGHTS — A 40-year tradition of rolling in the new year at Texas Skateland is continuing until midnight Thursday night at the roller skating rink.
At midnight, the rink staff will release hundreds of balloons from the rafters.
Entrance to the rink at 205 Cox Drive in Harker Heights is $20.
One of the owners Shirley Morken said the event is aimed at the children.
“To give the children something,” she said. “You know, everything’s key for the adults, but we’re a children’s business.”
Business began picking up after about an hour.
Area resident Roshawn Anderson brought one of her daughters, along with three nieces and their friends.
Anderson said the girls go to the roller skating rink, especially for the holiday events.
“They just love coming, so they’ve been reminding me,” Anderson said. “... They’ve been talking about it for weeks — this is all they wanted to do.”
