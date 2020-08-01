COPPERAS COVE — A pop-up food truck event in Copperas Cove had one additional participant on Saturday.
Dizzy's Food Truck of Copperas Cove joined the ranks of three others that had a similar event in the city on July 18.
Along with Dizzy's were Mama Lama Mobile Kitchen, Sticky Fingas BBQ and The Reef Food Truck.
All four food trucks are set up in the vacant lot at 201 N. Second St. in Copperas Cove until 4 p.m.
Stephen Foote, who owns Dizzy's along with his wife, Shonda, said Saturday was their first day in operation.
While showing excitement, Foote described the day as "scary."
"(We're) trying to get everything down and get all the kinks worked out," he said as he stood by the grill cooking food.
Foote said he had hoped to begin operations sooner, but the coronavirus delayed the permitting process.
"It took us forever with everything going on," he said.
Operating a food truck is something that Foote said he has wanted to do for several years.
"I wanted to do it for a long time — at least 20 years," he said.
Foote said he took a step toward making his dream a reality in 2008 when he attended culinary school in Las Vegas.
Copperas Cove resident David Morris and his wife, Tiffany, brought their 3- and 5-year-old daughters to get some food after helping with a Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful event earlier in the morning.
"Hopefully this is something that can grow and they continue to do," Morris said as he waited for his food from Dizzy's.
Morris explained that he and the family had not been able to attend the July 18 food truck event.
He said he and his family like to order from food trucks, not only because of the personal interactions, but also because of the taste.
Morris said one of his favorite things about food trucks is, "the variety of different flavors we can get — it's unique."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.