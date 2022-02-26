COPPERAS COVE — In the spirit of Mardi Gras, Camp Caylor in Copperas Cove brought the Louisiana flavor to Texas again during the third annual crawfish boil Saturday.
One man in particular who was looking forward to trying the boil was Fort Hood soldier Mukuria Gathogo, who grew up in Louisiana.
“I grew up, went to elementary school around Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” Gathogo said as he and his friends waited for their food. “So seeing this Mardi Gras stuff, it’s like ... I’ve been to the French quarters, by the bayou, been crawfish boiling, done all that.”
Mardi Gras is scheduled for Tuesday.
Though he and his friends are frequent visitors of Camp Caylor, Gathogo said they have never been to one of the crawfish boil events.
“We were here Friday. We were just here drinking with (manager) Donny (Garland). He told us to come to the crawfish boil,” Gathogo said.
Gathogo and his friends Jessica Delapaz and Leah Hausser were among the dozens of people waiting to sink their teeth into the Cajun-flavored crustaceans.
Garland, the manager of Camp Caylor, said the recipe comes from a family he met while in the Army that hails from Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Though Garland is not from Louisiana, his friendship with the family has earned him the right to carry on the recipe.
“We’re just here to kind of bring Louisiana to Texas,” he said.
Garland said the Louisiana family taught him how to boil.
“After boiling consistently, I was his go-to whenever he needed somebody to help him boil because he knew that I knew what he was doing,” Garland said.
The flavor profile for the recipe is Cajun flavorings with some garlic, onions, sugar, salt and citrus. He also uses Zatarain’s as a base seasoning.
Camp Caylor is doing a crawfish boil again this upcoming Saturday at the camp, 146 County Road 4814, Copperas Cove.
A $15 fee includes entry, live music and a plate of about 1 pound of crawfish. Additional crawfish can be purchased for $10 per pound.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at campcaylor.simpletix.com or at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.