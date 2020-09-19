COPPERAS COVE — Dozens of people spread out to three locations in Copperas Cove to help with the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission’s Fall Sweep Saturday.
The three locations volunteers cleaned up at were Copperas Cove City Park, the Eagle Trail waterway and along Business Highway 190 near a pediatric dental clinic.
Roxanne Flores-Achmad, director of the KCCB, said this was the second year for the Fall Sweep event.
“The reason it was started was so that way it would encourage residents to clean up trash during the fall,” Flores-Achmad said. “Normally, in the past, they’ve been spring events, now, they’re finding out, ‘Let’s clean up in the fall.’”
Flores-Achmad said it is a great way to pick up trash and have fun doing it.
Many of the dozens who showed up were children of all ages. Some of them energetically used their trash grabbers to pick up the trash.
Milissa Ainley, the mother of one of the children, 10-year-old Noah, said this is the third or fourth time he has helped out.
She said Noah and his sister were having fun picking up trash in the park.
“Especially since it’s outside,” she said. “This is like free time for them. They don’t see it as work — it’s fun.”
Ainley said she hopes their continued enthusiasm for helping at the KCCB events continues as they grow older.
“Hopefully it develops ... citizenship responsibility, become good adults, continue service and pass it on down to their children,” Ainley said.
Flores-Achmad explained why it is important for KCCB to host events like Fall Sweep.
“Sometimes, volunteers want to make a difference, but they don’t know how,” she said.
Flores-Achmad said even five minutes of help can make a difference. She also added that events like Fall Sweep benefit the community, because it brings the community together for a unified purpose.
A total of 89 volunteers collected 440 pounds of trash from the three locations, Flores-Achmad said Saturday afternoon.
