A man was seen walking in sub-freezing temperatures on Fort Hood Street Friday morning following Winter Storm Landon.

 By Lauren Dodd | Herald staff writer

Dozens of people sought respite from the cold at area warming shelters as Winter Storm Landon dropped temperatures to dangerous levels capable of causing hypothermia in and around Killeen.

Fourteen people stayed at Killeen’s warming shelter Wednesday night as temperatures dropped to below freezing, due to the incoming winter storm. On Thursday night, 23 people were able to get out of the frigid weather thanks to the city of Killeen’s warming shelter, city officials said.

 A Killeen Police Department SUV was seen driving on Stan Schlueter Loop Thursday morning.

The Moss Rose Center, 1103 East Avenue E in Killeen, opened from 3 p.m. to 8 a.m. Friday into Saturday morning — a departure from the city’s previous stance of only offering shelter hours in the evening.

COVID-19 sanitation and the availability of other daytime shelter options was the reason behind the city’s night-only warming center hour, according to a statement from Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski. City officials said homeless people seeking warmth during daytime hours could go to downtown businesses or gas stations.

 A truck drives through the Fort Hood Street and Jasper Road intersection Thursday morning as Winter Storm Landon drops temperatures to the mid 20s.

Those seeking shelter Saturday may do so from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday at the Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen.

If no one is utilizing the warming center by 11:30 p.m. then it will close at that time, according to a city of Killeen news release.

Harker Heights did not have a warming center available during Winter Storm Landon.

Copperas Cove

The Copperas Cove warming center at the Copperas Cove Civic Center closed at noon Friday, according to city officials.

Caycee Hauck, the Parks and Recreation superintendent, said that they will be ready to open the warming shelter again on a moment’s notice if need be, however.

As of around 9 a.m. Friday, one person had used the Copperas Cove warming shelter at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. Hauck said that gentleman had used the shelter for around three hours on Thursday to charge his phone.

City spokesman Kevin Keller said in an email Friday morning that he was “thankful” that the shelter was not needed.

According to the Oncor outage map throughout the winter storm, there have been a handful of outages in the Copperas Cove area.

