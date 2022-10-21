A 63-year-old man died in a fatal motorcycle crash Friday morning near southeast Killeen, police said.
State police identified the man as Timothy Eugene Myers, of Cedar Creek, between Bastrop and Austin, according to a news release from Texas Department of Public Safety.
According to the release, Myers was traveling southbound on Lakeview Road on a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he approached an intersection connecting to Bear Branch Road. Myers allegedly “failed to drive in a single lane” and left the roadway.
Myers was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson and next of kin have been notified, the release said.
The crash is believed to have occurred at 8:05 a.m.
According to the report, the crash report is available at Texas.gov.
