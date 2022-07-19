Alcohol may have played a part in a fatal Killeen wreck that killed three people early Saturday morning in Killeen, a state trooper said on Tuesday.
“Investigation revealed that alcohol may have been a factor, however, that can not be confirmed until toxicology results come back on wrong way driver,” Sgt. Bryan Washko with the Department of Public Safety said.
Matthew Fernandez, a 22-year-old Fort Hood soldier, was travelling the wrong way on the Interstate 14 shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday when he collided with another vehicle, driven by Autumn Lynch, according to DPS.
Fernandez, a sergeant with Fort Hood’s 36th Engineer Brigade, was driving a Toyota Corolla eastbound in the westbound lane of I-14 near Fort Hood’s main gate when he collided with a Kia Optima driven by Lynch, DPS said.
There were two passengers in Lynch’s vehicle who were unrestrained and died in the collision as a result of their injuries. Joshua Smith, 22, of Copperas Cove, and Aaliyah Marie Peinado, 20, of Nipomo, Calif., were pronounced dead at the scene.
Fernandez also died.
According to DPS officials, the crash investigation is still active.
