The Texas Department of Public Safety is canceling all driver license appointments for the morning of Wednesday, between 7:30 and noon due to an ongoing outage of the driver license system.
According to a news release on Tuesday, the outage is impacting all driver license services including renewing or replacing a driver license or identification card, obtaining a driver record and verifying eligibility. This is impacting offices across the state, as well as online.
