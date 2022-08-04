An unsecured load seems to be the cause of a three-vehicle accident earlier this week that led to one pickup truck rolling over several times on the main highway through Killeen, Texas Department of Public Safety officials announced Thursday.
A 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche was carrying an unsecured freezer in the cargo area. The freezer fell out of the cargo area and onto the highway blocking the outside lane, according to an email from DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko in relation to the noon Tuesday accident on Interstate 14 near the Clear Creek overpass.
“A 2014 Honda Accord stopped in the lane of traffic in order to prevent other traffic from colliding with the freezer,” Washko said in the email.
Subsequently, a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup, driven by a 49-year-old man from Kempner, saw the stopped vehicle and attempted to avoid a collision, without success.
“The Ram collided with the Honda then rolled over multiple times coming to rest on its side in the roadway,” according to the release.
The driver of the pickup was transported to the emergency room at AdventHealth-Central Texas where he was treated and released.
“The crash investigation is still active and open,” Washko said.
