ACCIDENT

An unsecured load seems to be the cause of a three-vehicle accident earlier this week that led to one pickup truck rolling over several times on the main highway through Killeen, Texas Department of Public Safety officials announced Thursday.

A 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche was carrying an unsecured freezer in the cargo area. The freezer fell out of the cargo area and onto the highway blocking the outside lane, according to an email from DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko in relation to the noon Tuesday accident on Interstate 14 near the Clear Creek overpass.

