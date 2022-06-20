Authorities are reporting a Harker Heights baby was temporarily abducted early Monday morning, but has since been found.
Two-month-old Winter Jones, who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued at 1:20 a.m. Monday, was found about two hours later, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
DPS canceled the alert at 3:16 a.m. after posting the photos of two suspects and the description of the vehicle they were believed to be in.
DPS identified Rotoyia Vertison, 33, and Runnesha Vertison, 29, as the suspects, and the suspect vehicle was a silver 2014 Ford Fusion.
