Only one victim of Saturday’s fiery head-on collision survived the accident which claimed three lives, according to details released Sunday by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Sgt. Bryan Washko with DPS said the accident occurred at 1:56 a.m. on I-14 near the Fort Hood, T.J. Mills exit. According to the accident report, a 2017 Toyota Corolla being driven by Sgt. Matthew Fernandez, 22, of Fort Hood, was travelling eastbound in the westbound lane of I-14 when he collided with another vehicle, a 2013 Kia Optima. The two passengers in the Kia, identified as Joshua Smith, 22, of Copperas Cove, and Aaliyah Marie Peinado, 20, of Nipomo, Calif., were unrestrained and died in the collision as a result of their injuries.
The driver of that vehicle — a Copperas Cove resident — has not been identified, but was taken to Baylor Scott and White in Temple with incapacitating injuries.
After the collision, Fernandez’ vehicle caught fire. Witnesses stopped to render aid, but could not free him. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
According to DPS officials, the crash investigation is still active and open.
Sgt. Fernandez was assigned to the 36th Engineer Brigade at Fort Hood. 1st Lt. Jan Juanites is the Public Affairs Officer with Fernandez’ brigade and made the announcement shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.
