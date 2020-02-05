The man who was hit by an 18-wheeler on Interstate 14 near Nolanville this week has been identified by state police.
On Feb. 3, around 6:05 a.m., 33-year-old Bryan Clay Amaro, of Killeen, was reportedly walking westbound in the lane of travel when he was struck by a passing 18-wheeler, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The driver of the truck stopped “and is cooperating with the investigation,” according to Sgt. Bryan Washko Texas DPS spokesperson.
Amaro was pronounced deceased by JP Cooke at 7:49 a.m. Monday. The incident happened near base of Nolanville Hill.
“Texas DPS would like to remind pedestrians to obey pedestrian traffic laws. According to Texas Law, a pedestrian must walk on the left side of the roadway or shoulder of the roadway facing traffic, if at all possible,” Washko said in a press release. “A pedestrian could be following the law, but still face a risk of being hit or killed by a motorist.”
The crash investigation is active and open, Washko said.
