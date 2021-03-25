DPS: Motorcyclist killed in Cove wreck

One man was killed after a truck and motorcycle collided on Thursday just south of Copperas Cove.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a report of an accident involving a pick-up truck and a motorcycle, according to a DPS news release.
A 2005 Dodge 1500 pick-up, operated by a 73 year-old woman from Copperas Cove, was stopped on Willow Loop at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 116. A 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by Billy Ray Miller, 55, of Copperas Cove, was traveling southbound on FM 116 approaching Willow Loop.
“The driver of the Dodge failed to yield right of way at the stop sign and pulled into the path of the Harley-Davidson,” DPS spokesman Sgt. Bryan Washko said in the release. “The Harley-Davidson collided with the Dodge pick-up truck’s rear left side. Miller was transported to Scott and White ER in Temple for incapacitating injuries.”
Miller later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical staff.
The crash investigation is still active and open, according to the release. For a complete copy of this crash report go to texas.gov.
Texas DPS would like to remind drivers to the “Look Twice for Motorcycles” motorcycle safety and public awareness campaign, which urges motorists to look twice for motorcycles, especially at intersections, where motorcycle collisions most commonly occur.
