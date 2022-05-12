No charges have been filed yet in a street-racing and hit-and-run case that caused a major accident during the morning rush hour in front of Fort Hood earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
State troopers have received numerous tips about the three-vehicle crash Tuesday morning and are still looking for the driver of a gray or silver Audi sedan that was involved and drove off before police arrived, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Black Mercedes Benz being operated by a 21-year-old male from Copperas Cove was racing a Gray or Silver Audi sedan westbound on IH-14. The vehicles collided with each other and the Mercedes Benz struck a 2007 Blue Ford Taurus being operated by a 57-year-old male from Killeen, who sustained serious injuries. The driver of the Audi fled the scene after the crash on Interstate 14 near the Clear Creek Road overpass and Fort Hood gate, a DPS official said .Charges are pending and awaiting further investigation against the driver of the Mercedes, who was released at the scene, and the driver of the Audi, if officials can find the person, according to DPS Bryan Washko, He did not release any names of people involved in the accident.
The brutal crash snarled westbound traffic on Interstate 14 for over an hour. Photos on social media showed the Mercedes on fire and the crumpled heap of blue metal that once was the Taurus. Uniformed Army soldiers were also seen in social media photos responding to the overturned Taurus.
The driver of the Taurus was treated by first responders at the scene and taken to a hospital in Temple, where he remains with no update on his condition, Washko said Thursday.
Washko said the investigation is ongoing but the accident report has been completed. He said he expects charges to be filed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office soon.
“With several eye-witness reports and information available at the scene, charges for excessive speed, racing and assault with a deadly weapon will be filed within the next few days,” Washko said, When there are injuries involved in an accident of this type, felony charges are usually forthcoming, Washko said.
State troopers are still asking for assistance in locating the driver of the Audi, which suffered right-side damage, or any information that might lead to his or her whereabouts. Those with information can call the Highway Patrol Office in Belton at 254-831-6900.
