A person who was shot by a Killeen police officer was still in the hospital on Wednesday, a day after the shooting.
The person, who police have referred to as a “male,” was still alive and in the hospital Wednesday after undergoing surgery Tuesday night, said Sgt. Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety. Officials have not released the person’s name or age.
The Texas Rangers, which falls under Texas DPS, is investigating the officer-involved shooting that took place late Tuesday afternoon at a convenience store on Fort Hood Street.
According to a Killeen Police Department news release, around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the Mickey’s Convenience Store located at 3200 S. Fort Hood St. in reference to a 911 call about a disturbance. Police were told that an individual was causing a disturbance in the parking lot.
After officers made contact with the individual, an altercation ensued, and officers attempted to subdue him with a Taser, but were unsuccessful. According the release, the altercation continued and an fired his duty weapon, striking the individual.
The person was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, where he underwent surgery Tuesday night.
In addition to confirming the person was still alive Wednesday, Washko said the case “is currently an active and ongoing investigation. No further details are available at this time.”
He would not say how long the investigation might take.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.