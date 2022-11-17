A fatal accident Thursday morning caused a long traffic jam in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 between Killeen and Copperas Cove.
According to a news release, a woman, identified as Corinna Lee Ann-Nadine Pope, 30, of Lampasas attempted to cross the interstate about 4 a.m. Thursday and was hit by two vehicles, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
“A 2013 Dodge pick-up truck, operated by a 46-year-old male from Copperas Cove, Texas was travelling eastbound in the outside lane of IH-14,” Washko said in a news release. “Pope failed to yield right of way to the Dodge pickup and was struck. That driver immediately pulled over to render aide. At (that) moment, an unidentified vehicle struck Pope in the inside lane and continued eastbound. It is unknown at this time in the investigation if that driver knew what they had struck.”
Pope was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Price at 6:45 a.m. Next of kin notification has been made, according to Washko, adding the crash investigation is active and open.
As of 8:30 a.m., heavy traffic was backed up in the eastbound lanes for about four miles into Copperas Cove.
A portion of eastbound I-14 was temporarily closed as officials diverted all traffic off the highway at Bell Tower Road. By about 10:30 a.m., the highway was opened back up to regular traffic.
Calls to the Killeen Daily Herald from drivers caught in the backup confirmed some had waited over an hour to get from Copperas Cove to Killeen.
