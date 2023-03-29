Bikers.jpg

Killeen police officers work the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle that crashed and burned Sunday afternoon in the 8600 block of Rosewod Drive.

 Courtesy photo

Officials are providing more details about a Sunday ride involving over 100 motorcyclists and four-wheelers that resulted in multiple crashes, a police chase, arrests and blatant disregard for police, according to multiple law enforcement agencies in the Killeen-Bell County area.

A large group of motorcycles and four-wheel ATVs were “reportedly harassing motorists, popping wheelies, and driving recklessly” on State Highway 195 south of Killeen on Sunday morning, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko.

