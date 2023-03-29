Officials are providing more details about a Sunday ride involving over 100 motorcyclists and four-wheelers that resulted in multiple crashes, a police chase, arrests and blatant disregard for police, according to multiple law enforcement agencies in the Killeen-Bell County area.
A large group of motorcycles and four-wheel ATVs were “reportedly harassing motorists, popping wheelies, and driving recklessly” on State Highway 195 south of Killeen on Sunday morning, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko.
“At 10:36 a.m. DPS received a report that four motorcycles were harassing a vehicle on SH 195,” Washko said. “At 11:28 a.m. a large group of dirt bike motorcycles and ATVs were reported to be blocking traffic on SH 195.”
About 90 minutes later, DPS troopers responded to a motorcycle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 439 near Belton. Washko said the rider was in the group of motorcycles reported earlier. The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Thirty minutes later, DPS received a report of approximately 100 to 150 motorcycles on FM 439 near Belton and a witness inside a nearby convenience store saw some of the riders consuming alcohol on the premises, according to Washko.
State troopers issued 13 citations to six of the riders, he said, adding Jose Melecio Ayala of Killeen, 22, was charged with reckless driving, evading arrest or detention and impeding traffic.
Later on Sunday, about 3:45 p.m., another motorcyclist, Alex Omar Lopez-Soto of Killeen, was arrested when Harker Heights police caught up with him after he ran from the scene of a crash in the 8600 block of Rosewood Drive in Killeen.
According to his arrest affidavit, there were approximately 30 to 40 “off-road motorcyclists and four-wheelers” involved in a chase with multiple police cars.
The crash on Rosewood drive involved another motorcycle driven by a man with a female passenger. They were ejected onto the roadway and were unresponsive when Soto fled, police said.
In the accident, “Soto’s motorcycle continued to spin down the roadway and caught fire,” according to police in the arrest affidavit. “Officers were able to catch up to Soto and take him into custody for failing to stop and render aid, knowing that he was involved in an accident and those involved were injured. An officer administered chest compression on (the man), who remains in critical condition at the hospital.”
A combination of police from Nolanville, Killeen and “at least 5 HHPD patrol units” responded to the scene on Rosewood Drive, said Harker Heights police spokesman Lawrence Stewart said.
The chase, or “pursuit” as Stewart called it, started when the motorcyclists were ignoring traffic laws in Harker Heights.
“Several motorcycles in a group failed to yield at stop signs and disregarded numerous traffic laws,” Stewart said in an emailed response to the Herald’s questions about the incident. “A HHPD unit attempted to stop members of the group by operating their lights and siren but they all ignored the Officer. This group bears a very strong resemblance to a group that was responsible for disturbance in other cities within Bell County.”
According to Soto’s affidavit, a Harker Heights officer made contact with the group of riders near Warriors Path in Harker Heights.
“Some riders were driving the wrong way, causing oncoming vehicles to drive off the road to avoid collisions,” according to the affidavit.
