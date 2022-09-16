CRIME graphic

A probable cause search during a traffic stop along Interstate 14 turned up a discovery of suspected cocaine, police said in an arrest affidavit.

According to the affidavit, a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety made the traffic stop on Interstate 14 in Bell County. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 39-year-old Johnnie Hays.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.