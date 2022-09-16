A probable cause search during a traffic stop along Interstate 14 turned up a discovery of suspected cocaine, police said in an arrest affidavit.
According to the affidavit, a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety made the traffic stop on Interstate 14 in Bell County. The driver of the vehicle was identified as 39-year-old Johnnie Hays.
Police say when Hays opened the center console of the vehicle to retrieve his driver’s license and proof of insurance, the officer saw a small, clear bag with what looked like marijuana in plain view, according to the affidavit.
The officer got Hays to exit the vehicle and he did a probable cause search. The officer found more suspected marijuana as well as a clear plastic bag containing a white powdery substance in the center console, according to the affidavit.
A reliable field test returned a presumptive positive result for cocaine, and it weighed less than 1 gram. The suspected cocaine has been sent to the DPS crime laboratory for further testing.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Hays Friday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Cooke set the bond at $20,000.
