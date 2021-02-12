A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety suffered minor injuries Friday morning after his vehicle was struck by another along Interstate 14.
The trooper was working an accident Friday morning when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle.
The collision took place near Interstate Highway 14 and Clarke Road, according to Bryan Washko, the spokesman for DPS in Bell County.
The vehicle was travelling at an unsafe speed for the weather conditions, Washko said.
The trooper and the driver of the other vehicle were both transported for non-incapacitating injuries.
