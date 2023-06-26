DSC_0283.JPG

Killeen Independent School District announced Monday that Dr. Jo Ann Fey  would be the first female and 20th Superintendent of Schools beginning July 10. From left and seated are trustees Marvin Rainwater, student Leia Gutierrez, Fey, student Lucy Gutierrez and board president Brett Williams; standing are Oliver Mintz, Cullen Mills, Susan Jones, JoAnn Purser, Barbara Adams.

 Jana Lynn Kilcreaes | Herald

In a special called meeting Monday morning, Killeen ISD board members voted unanimously to approve the employment of Dr. Jo Ann Fey for the position of Superintendent of Schools, effective July 10.

Trustees officially welcomed Fey to the position inside a packed board room in front of family, community members and KISD staff.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

Heights Teacher

With the exception of the Schlechty debacle, Dr. Patterson was the finest superintendent KISD has ever had. He was a man of morals who put a human face on KISD leadership. He recognized that student behavior was beginning to spiral out of control. I will never forget the ROAR of the crowd at the convocation when, during his address to the teachers, he addressed the issue head on and declared that the district was instituting a "Zero Tolerance Policy". That lasted for a few years until his retirement. I wish Dr. Fey the best in her new position.

This might appear to start well, however my tingling "spidey senses" are indicating that it'll end far worse than the debacles known as Patterson (with the SCHLECHTY spending spectacle) and the recently seen scampering/slithering/scurrying away "crafty critter" AKA "The Cashman" Craft!

Fingers and tongues will wag, asking who ran away with the "swag"?

