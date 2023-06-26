In a special called meeting Monday morning, Killeen ISD board members voted unanimously to approve the employment of Dr. Jo Ann Fey for the position of Superintendent of Schools, effective July 10.
Trustees officially welcomed Fey to the position inside a packed board room in front of family, community members and KISD staff.
Fey stood at the podium and introduced her husband, William Fey, and youngest daughter, Madeleine, who will attend Chaparral High School in the fall. Before addressing the board members, Fey introduced two KISD students from Montague Elementary School.
“I would like to bring a special guest to the podium and to the table as I sign my contract — Miss Leia Gutierrez,” Fey said. Leia’s sister Lucy also joined Fey at the podium.
Fey explained how she met Gutierrez when she was visiting classrooms in the time since being named the lone finalist for the position on June 1.
“The teacher asked her students, ‘do you know who this is?’” Six-year-old Gutierrez answered, “Are you the president?”
Fey explained that although she was not the president, little Leia had made her feel very special.
“Students in our system, like Leia and Lucy, are the reason why we go on here, and the reason why we do the work,” Fey said.
In her comments to the board, she thanked them by name, and said, “in the name of kids winning at KISD, let’s do this.”
In a news conference that followed, board president Brett Williams talked about the search process.
“We’ve crossed the finish line for this endeavor; however, the real business now starts for the district for our youth and staff to reach new levels of achievement that our district has never seen,” Williams said. “Dr. Fey brings with her not only a passion for excellence, but a game plan for excellence.”
Fey stepped to the podium again and fielded a few questions from the audience. She was asked about her goals for such a large school district. Killeen’s student enrollment is listed at more than 44,500.
Fey’s experience so far has included a year at Midlothian ISD where enrollment was near 11,000, and before that at Southwest ISD in San Antonio, where enrollment was just over 13,000.
“I have lots of hopes and dreams for kids and all of that begins with systems and structures to support teachers. Because, when you support teachers, you support kids. And if teachers are winning, kids are winning.”
The next question may have referred to responses from the Community Surveys prepared by KISD to give residents a chance to voice their opinions on what priorities were most important in a new superintendent.
What goals did the community provide that you want to work on?
“None quite yet, other than this board is truly all about students and their academic growth and achievement. But they also believe, very much like myself, that the extracurriculars ... it’s part of that journey for kids. Sometimes they are a way to keep kids engaged at school and sometimes they are a way to get kids to the next level, to do great things beyond KISD. Ultimately, it’s about kids winning academically and kids winning in their passion and their dream.”
Other questions posed to the new superintendent:
What is your first priority as you begin?
“First and always a priority is academic growth and achievement. It should be because of their experience that they have a quality of life beyond our doors that continues because of the work we do.”
What are your plans and goals for staff/educators?
“I’m a big believer in growing talent in this system. We start designing leadership at the teacher level. Building out talent pipelines, building out a strategic plan that has true key progress indicators that we’re responsible for as an organization. We want to make sure that we’re held accountable.”
A statement published by KISD, immediately following the meeting, said,
“Dr. Fey was selected by trustees for her proven track record of successfully working with sub-populations that greatly resemble those of the Killeen Independent School District. Her authentic passion for ensuring each student has an opportunity to realize their full potential aligns with the district’s mission of teaching so that each child learns to their maximum potential.”
Williams said in the release, “The Board of Trustees is excited to complete the next step in what we feel has been an intentional and successful process in identifying our next leader. Dr. Fey’s insight, energy, and commitment to our KISD family have already been evident over the last 21 days. We are confident that our community will see immediate progress in our efforts to ensure every student learns to their maximum potential.”
According to KISD’s statement, Fey has a proven track record of being a ‘turnaround specialist’ when it comes to transforming campuses from underperforming to overachieving. This skill will significantly assist students, teachers and administrators in having a great educational experience within KISD.
The statement also provided an overview of Fey’s background:
Fey has 27 years of educational experience, 25 spent in Southwest Independent School District in San Antonio. There she served a majority-minority community that exceeded state averages for at-risk and economically disadvantaged students. During her tenure, she held the positions of varsity basketball coach, assistant principal, academic dean, and principal. She also served Southwest ISD as Executive Director of Student and Adult Leadership Development and Assistant Superintendent
In 2021, Fey was named superintendent of Midlothian Independent School District, a fast growth district of 10,000 plus students located south of the Dallas / Fort Worth Metroplex.
Her education includes a Bachelor of Arts from Southern Methodist University, a Master’s of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University, a Master’s of Education from Houston Baptist University, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Lamar University. Dr. Fey has also successfully completed the District Leadership Program and the Superintendent Program at the prestigious Holdsworth Center.
Fey’s husband was stationed at Fort Cavazos while in the United States Army; together, they have three children. Their adult son is a teacher and their eldest daughter is a collegiate athlete.
(2) comments
With the exception of the Schlechty debacle, Dr. Patterson was the finest superintendent KISD has ever had. He was a man of morals who put a human face on KISD leadership. He recognized that student behavior was beginning to spiral out of control. I will never forget the ROAR of the crowd at the convocation when, during his address to the teachers, he addressed the issue head on and declared that the district was instituting a "Zero Tolerance Policy". That lasted for a few years until his retirement. I wish Dr. Fey the best in her new position.
This might appear to start well, however my tingling "spidey senses" are indicating that it'll end far worse than the debacles known as Patterson (with the SCHLECHTY spending spectacle) and the recently seen scampering/slithering/scurrying away "crafty critter" AKA "The Cashman" Craft!
...
Fingers and tongues will wag, asking who ran away with the "swag"?
...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.