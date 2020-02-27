There are many activities and events planned for this weekend that are focused on the family, with Dr. Seuss’s birthday being a big one. Head to the Harker Heights Public Library, Fort Hood Exchange, or Fort Hood Family housing offices to celebrate the famous author. Or, check out the Cove Baby Expo, Mother and Son Dance, and Mommy2 + Fitness event for more family fun.
Festivals, Events
The Cove Baby Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B. New and future parents are welcome at this free event, where they can get information from vendors and educational speakers, as well as participate in games and friendly competitions.
The Educated Angels are hosting the Step into Spring Step Competition from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. 3601 S. WS Young Drive.
There will be cash prizes and trophies for elementary, middle, and high school competitors. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door; kids 5 and under are free.
Go to https://bit.ly/2VqjWAz to sign up as a competitor, vendor, or to purchase tickets in advance.
The Mommy2 + Fitness event will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Memorial Blvd. This event focuses on moms getting active with an hourlong Zumba class, and owner of Mommy2box LLC, Patricia Davis, speaking on postpartum depression and her experience as a mom. No men or children are allowed at the event. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, is hosting a fundraising event for Copperas Cove firefighter and paramedic, Jose Negrete, all day March 1. A portion of the sale profits will go toward his fight against lymphoma, and there will be raffle tickets available for purchase to win various donated items.
The Low-Cost Shot Clinic for cats and dogs will be from 5 to 7 p.m. March 4 at the Bell County Animal Shelter, 2509 S. Loop 121, Belton. There will be yearly vaccine packages for $20, individual shots ranging from $5 to $15, microchipping, and nail trims available.
Family Fun
The C.A.S.T. for Kids fishing event will be from 7 a.m. to noon Feb. 29 at Miller Park Pond, 1919 N. First St., Temple. This event for children with disabilities will feature two to three hours of fishing, lunch, and an awards ceremony with a personalized plaque.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a free Muffins, Juice, and Dr. Seuss event from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 29. There will be crafts, games, a balloon room, and brunch-style refreshments.
The Fort Hood Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Blvd., is hosting Dr. Seuss’s Birthday Celebration from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 29. There will be arts and crafts, story time, a photo booth, and more at this free event. There will also be a Lemonade Day Registration Kickoff from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Exchange. Games, a scavenger hunt, and the opportunity for kids to register to participate in the upcoming Lemonade Day will be
available.
The Educated Angels are hosting a Mother and Son Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. All motherly figures are welcome to attend this semi-formal event. There will be door prizes, a dessert bar, a DJ, and photo booth featured. Tickets are $20 per couple, $10 per additional ticket, and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/3a3IAee.
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., is hosting a Read Across America Day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 2. There will be crafts available all day on a come-and-go basis, and Diversity Storypalooza at 4 p.m. in the Story Time Room for all ages. The First Monday Book Club will also be meeting at 6 p.m. March 2 to discuss March’s read, “The Eighth Sister: A Thriller” by Robert Dugoni.
Fort Hood Family Housing is hosting a Dr. Seuss Birthday Party from 3 to 5 p.m. March 2. Kids can go to their respective community offices for a free snack and story time. The first 20 families to attend will also receive a free Dr. Seuss book.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., hosts a recurring STEAM Day the last Tuesday of every month for kids 7 and up, and includes a morning class at 10 a.m. and an afternoon class at 4 p.m. The library also hosts a Spanish for Kids class from 10 to 11 a.m. every first and third Saturday of the month. Kids 7 and up will learn basic Spanish in this free class.
Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood, offers a free Explore Learning and Playgroup from 9:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday. Each session is geared toward children younger than 36 months old, but is open to all age groups. The class is hosted by ACS/FAP New Parent Support Program, a group of nurses and social workers that provide parenting education and support to families with children 3 years old and younger. Participants must have a valid military ID. For more information, call 254-287-2286.
Planetarium
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. Special music-themed shows this week include “Laser Guitar Hero” at 7 p.m., “Laser Green Day” at 8 p.m., and “Laser Metallica” at 9 p.m. Feb. 28. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Clubs, Meetings
Every Sunday morning, a free group run is held at various locations. This week, runners of all ages and paces will meet from 7 to 10 a.m. at Purser Park, 100 Mountain Lion Road, Harker Heights. Water and coffee are provided.
The Adult Crochet Group will meet at 2 p.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the Library Archives room at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
Members of all crochet skill levels can bring a project to share, work on independently, or receive help on from other members. Call 254-298-5702 for more information.
Songsmith Salado chapter meets from 7 to 9 p.m. the second Monday of every month at the Salado Public Library, 1151 N. Main St. Membership is free and meetings consist of a discussion about the craft and business of music, friendly feedback on original songs, as well as guest speakers. Songsmith is a Texas-based nonprofit and Su Heflin is the meeting coordinator for the Salado chapter. For more information, email songsmithsalado@gmail.com or call 254-947-3427.
Copperas Cove Bass Club meetings are at 7 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Lil Tex Restaurant, 502 S. Main St., Copperas Cove. Call 254-661-9274.
The Bell County Writers Guild meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Lena Armstrong Public Library, 301 E. First St., Belton. Call 254-231-1843.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting a free Belly Dance Night featuring multiple performers as part of the Royal Street Art Walk Fourth Friday series from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28. Free live music by Martian Folk will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 29.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Craig Howell with Somewhere in Texas from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Feb. 28. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday, with a DJ until 1:30 a.m. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Get a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery is hosting free live music by Steve Hamende from 7 to 11 p.m. Feb. 28 and 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 29. Chupacabra is at 401 S. Main St., Suite 105, Salado.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439, Belton, is hosting free live music by Winnie Brave from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 28, Graham Wilkinson from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 29, and acoustic music by Garrett Askins of Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. March 1.
Farmers Markets
All-Year Pioneer Farmers Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of Tractor Supply Company at 2002 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, weather permitting. Go to www.facebook.com/pioneerfarmersmarket or call Heike at 254-458-8223 for more information.
Florence Market Days runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of every month at Florence City Hall, 106 S. Patterson Ave. Farm vendors, artisans, retail sales, food vendors and nonprofit organizations will be present.
Arts & Museums
The Mayborn Museum Complex, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is featuring a special exhibit, “At Home in Waco,” which features the styles and stories of the historic homes of Waco, and is based upon the book, “Historic Homes of Waco, Texas,” by Kenneth Hafertepe, architectural historian and chair of the Department of Museum Studies at Baylor University. Additionally, a special children’s exhibit, “The Lion
Guard,” which features hands-on activities and imaginative play based upon Disney’s “The Lion King” franchise, will be on display until May 10. For more information, call 254-710-1104.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St., Belton, is open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The museum is hosting a free Texas Independence Day event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 29. Visitors of all ages can attend to learn about the history of Texas and make their own mini cannons and Six Flags Over Texas books. Call 254-933-5243 or go to www.bellcountymuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and hosts a free, themed family day on the first Saturday of the month. Go to www.templerrhm.org or call 254-298-5172 for more information.
Dancing
The Lions Club Park Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, hosts a dance for seniors 55 and older from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every last Tuesday of the month.
Admission is $4 per person and attendees are welcome to bring a food dish to share. Call 254-501-6399 for more information.
In the Mood Ballroom hosts events and dance lessons of various styles throughout the week and is located at 13 and 15 S. Main St., Temple. For more information on future events or classes, call 254-773-7088, email Karen.Keith@inthemoodballroom.com, or go to inthemoodballroom.com.
Bars, Clubs
Club Fuego, 704 Edwards Drive in Harker Heights, features Latin music and dancing every Thursday through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. Ladies are free before 11 p.m. Call 857-294-5604 for more information.
Longhorn Saloon, 2503 S. General Bruce Drive, Temple, features Tejano and Latin music and dancing. Call 254-771-1364 for more information.
Mangos Nightclub, 702 W. Elms Road in Killeen, features Latin music and dancing Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. For more information, call 254-541-8329.
Joker’s Icehouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, hosts karaoke every Thursday at 9 p.m. with DJ String.
Have upcoming events to include? Email announcements@kdhnews.com. Items run as space is available.
