Several volunteers at Killeen’s Vive Les Arts Theatre claim a towing company is illegally removing their vehicles from the theater’s parking lot. However, the towing company and a board member for the theater group, say the tows have been perfectly legal and help keep the parking lot clear for those learning to ride motorcycles.
Volunteers with with VLA, also known as Central Texas Theatre, have come forward with allegations that their vehicles were parked legally in the lot designated for the community theater at 3401 South W. S. Young Drive in Killeen when they were towed by a local towing company.
Theater volunteer Erin Riddle is upset and out several hundred dollars when her car was towed from the lot in the early morning hours on Sept. 17, a Saturday.
“The signs in the lot are illegal,” Riddle said.
According to Riddle, who has done extensive research on the issue, the towing warning signs must designate who is authorized and who is unauthorized to park in the lot.
“That information is clearly not on the signs,” she said.
Riddle said the signs should post unauthorized days and times to warn drivers when they can and cannot park in the lot.
“We would follow the rules, if we knew what they were.” Riddle said.
The parking lot is city property on which the theater has a 99-year lease, according to Perk Bearden, local business owner and VLA board member.
Bearden owns Texas Motor Sports in Harker Heights, which runs motorcycle safety courses in the VLA lot on the weekends and it seems that the vehicles in question were towed to accommodate space for these classes.
“We have had a contract with VLA to use the parking lot for these classes since 1989,” Bearden said. “To my knowledge, there have not been any cars towed from this lot without authorization from TMS or its representatives.” He went on to say that he used to authorize Bill’s Towing to move vehicles from the area designated for the motorcycle safety classes at a fee of $25 per vehicle.
“But, like everything else, the cost went up a couple of years ago and the fee is now $75 per vehicle,” Bearden said. He remembers one weekend when there were seven cars that were parked inside the course perimeter and he paid to have them all moved out of the way.
“After that, I realized TMS could no longer afford to do this,” he said. That’s when Bearden says he decided to change the policy and have vehicles impounded if they were parked inside the safety course perimeter.
Two VLA volunteers said they were charged more $300 to retrieve their vehicles from the towing company.
“Our vehicle was towed on July 17 (a Saturday),” VLA volunteer Kerry Campbell said. “They did not provide us with a time and when we asked why it was towed, they stated that the owners called it in.”
Another volunteer, Don Kreinbrink, had his car towed March 19, also a Saturday.
“I believe my car was unfairly and illegally towed,” Kreinbrink said. He paid the fine upon recovering his vehicle and went back to the lot where he had parked to check the signs. While there, he met one of the safety instructors conducting a motorcycle class and asked if he had had his car towed. The instructor confirmed that he had called the towing company himself, Kreinbrink said.
Several of the volunteers said they left their cars in the theatre’s parking lot overnight, and that’s when they were towed.
A check of the parking lot on Wednesday showed several signs which say, “Towing enforced, unauthorized vehicles will be towed at owners or operators expense, 24 hrs a day 7 days a wk, Bill’s Towing, 254-690-2TOW.”
Following research on the Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation website, “a statement about who may park in the parking facility and that parking is prohibited for all others” must be on the towing sign.
A manager with Bill’s Towing company, who would only give his name as Chris, answered some questions about this situation by phone Wednesday.
“We have a contract with Perk Bearden at Texas Motor Sports,” said Chris. He said that the contract authorizes Bill’s Towing to impound vehicles parked in the theater lot between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both Saturdays and Sundays. Those are the days of the motorcycle training.
Chris also claims that his company has not impounded any vehicles without first receiving notification from Texas Motor Sports to do so.
(1) comment
Oh my...
Why??
[whistling][rolleyes][innocent]
VLA is losing community goodwill.
This could be addressed better.
....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.