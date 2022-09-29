Towing

One of several signs posted by Bill's Towing on the grounds in front of Vive Les Arts Theatre, near where Texas Motor Sports keeps a trailer parked.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Several volunteers at Killeen’s Vive Les Arts Theatre claim a towing company is illegally removing their vehicles from the theater’s parking lot. However, the towing company and a board member for the theater group, say the tows have been perfectly legal and help keep the parking lot clear for those learning to ride motorcycles.

Volunteers with with VLA, also known as Central Texas Theatre, have come forward with allegations that their vehicles were parked legally in the lot designated for the community theater at 3401 South W. S. Young Drive in Killeen when they were towed by a local towing company.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(1) comment

GeauxrillaFella
GeauxrillaFella

Oh my...

Why??

[whistling][rolleyes][innocent]

VLA is losing community goodwill.

This could be addressed better.

....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.