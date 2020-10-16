Harker Heights residents can have a cup of coffee with a cop Tuesday and Thursday at Starbucks.
The event will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Starbucks, 100 E. Central Texas Expressway.
Officers will be available for questions and will hand out coloring books and other items for children.
“During this event, we encourage you to safely social distance and please wear a mask,” the department said on its Facebook page.
