Upcoming drive-in movies at local Walmart stores are “sold out,” according to the Walmart website that lists the schedule for the traveling outdoor movie theater.
Movies are scheduled to be shown on four different dates at Walmarts in Killeen and Harker Heights. Tickets were free, but there was a limited number of them.
On Sept. 11 at the Harker Heights Walmart, 2020 Heights Drive, the movie “Back to the Future” will be shown starting at 7:30 p.m.
On Sept. 16 at the Killeen Walmart, 1400 Lowes Blvd., the movie “Cars” will be shown starting at 7:30 p.m.
On Oct. 16, at a different Killeen Walmart, 3404 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, “Men in Black: International” will be shown beginning at the same time. Finally, on Oct. 17 at the same Killeen Walmart, “Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse” will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Those that have tickets can arrive 90 minutes prior to showtime, according to the Walmart website.
Although all of the showtimes are sold out, the website says that tickets could come available at a later date, so residents can check https://thewalmartdrivein.com/, periodically to look for tickets.
Tickets at other Walmarts in Texas and other states were also sold out, according to the website.
Participants will be required to wear a mask and an FM radio (the car radio will work) is necessary to hear the movie.
