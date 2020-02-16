COPPERAS COVE – Zebras and ostriches, several cats and dromedary camels — what sounds like an adventurous safari through South Africa can be found on the outskirts of Copperas Cove.
If you always wanted to come close to animals from all over the world, you don’t have to find your way to distant continents, you can simply visit Topsey Exotic Ranch.
Located just 10 miles northwest of Copperas Cove, the ranch offers a home to a variety of animals ranging from red kangaroos to squirrel monkeys to Scottish highlanders.
But the safari does not only offer a chance to get close with exotic animals, it is also an example of how dedication can enable a single family to create an extraordinary business.
After requiring most of his property in the early 1980’s, Gary Friedel Sr. opened his ranch to the public in 1988.
Roads, pluming, fencing — “We built everything ourselves,” he said.
Although Friedel recently handed his ranch over to his son Gary Friedel Jr. and his daughter-in-law Stephanie, the safari has always been a place solely run by family – even after natural disaster hit.
While the ranch experienced tornadoes in 1982 and 1995, a twister that hit Cove last year left the most damage.
“It took the main building, took about 50 trees out here, damaged the fences, tore up the road,” Friedel Sr. said. “If you drive through, you will still see some damage but … by spring break everything should be rebuilt.”
While the tornado certainly left its mark on structures and trees, the animals who remained outside during the storm were left unharmed.
“Animals are smarter than human beings,” Friedel Sr. said. “They can sense it. You can tell when bad weather comes in because the animals slowly get off the high grounds and they move into the canyon.”
The ranch’s 350 acres, which is similar to the vegetation and climate of South Africa, hold around 650 animals. While the majority of them run freely on the farm and can be fed during the drive-through safari from inside your vehicle, some animals, including American bobcats, black cap capuchins and ring-tailed lemurs can be found in the walk-around section right next to the petting zoo at the entrance.
Most of the animals that live on the farm today were born here.
“We have been long enough in business so we just raise them ourselves,” Friedel Sr. said. “And we have a few friends in the business so we trade, but we don’t do auction barns.”
General manager Stephanie Friedel has hand-raised several of them. One of her favorites is kangaroo Malu, who currently carries a 5-month-old joey in her pouch.
But whether or not she helps with the animals’ upbringing depends on each situation.
“Generally, unless there is a medical reason for it, I let nature do its thing,” Stephanie Friedel said. “Despite all animal knowledge, you are not going to do a better job than them in the wild.”
However, hand-raising animals enables visitors to have special encounters with them. Touching a lemur or kangaroo is possible when Stephanie Friedel is around.
“One of the best parts of being here is when the kids get close to the animals,” she said. “We don’t usually charge people extra money to hang out with them.”
Open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March through September and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. October through February, the busiest time of the year on the ranch is just about to start.
“Spring break kicks it off for us,” Stephanie Friedel said. “We see 400 cars a day. Summer, anywhere from 150-250 cars a day.”
The zoo of the ranch is currently the home of approximately 75 animals that cannot be part of the free-range ranch due to their temperament or law.
The safari is the perfect place for herd- and non-predatory animals.
“You have to acclimate it to them,” Stephanie Friedel said. “It generally takes up to a year for them to understand they can get fed by a coming car.”
While some animals simply follow cars, others like dromedary camels Mike and Morty like to stick their head into the car and aim for the whole bag of feed.
“It depends on their personality,” Friedel said. “Camels in general have more of an up-front disposition.”
Whether you prefer to keep your distance and close the window before Mike and Morty stop by or want the whole experience, Topsey is an adventure for visitors or all ages.
“Our goal, like any other zoo, is to show you guys the animals that you don’t see out in the wild so you can learn all about them,” she said. “We just do it a little differently where you can experience them.”
