Three local agencies have partnered to host a drive-thru flu shot clinic next week.
Baylor Scott & White Health, Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple, and the Killeen Independent School District will host a flu shot drive-thru clinic between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Leo Buckley Stadium, 500 North 38th Street in Killeen.
The event is free and open to the public.
“When you get a flu shot, you protect yourself and all those around you,” a Facebook event flyer read Wednesday.
“We’re making it easier than ever to stop the flu with more drive-thru flu shot locations. Attend an upcoming drive-thru event or find a clinic location near you at BSWHealth.com/stopflu.”
