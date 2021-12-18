The Military Family Advisory Network, in coordination with the Killeen Food Care Center, distributed about 75 pounds of groceries to at least 650 local military families during a drive-thru military family food distribution event at the Killeen Food Care Center on Saturday.
Shannon Razsadin, a military spouse and president of MFAN, said her organization teams up with local partners like the Killeen Food Care Center to host food distribution events.
“So, what we do is through research and connecting with military families, we understand what families need as far as support, and then we provide that support,” Razsadin said.
Razsadin said a recent survey identified that one in eight survey respondents was experiencing food insecurity, a problem that increased during the COVID pandemic.
“We’ve seen our lines get longer, not shorter, and that’s because the issue is being normalized and people are getting the help that they need,” Razsadin said.
Raymond Cockrell, executive director of the Food Care Center, said an MFAN-sponsored study identified the Killeen/Fort Hood area with the highest food insecurity rates among military families.
“You have young families with children, and financially they’re strapped with car payments and rising housing (costs) and can’t make ends meet,” Cockrell said. “I’m not military, but the military is near and dear to my heart. Our military families should never go hungry.”
Cockrell said food insecurity was not just a local issue but is military-wide, and efforts are being made to get increased funding for basic housing allowance. A recent Pentagon announcement stated the military’s basic allowance for housing would increase on average 5.1% beginning on Jan.1, 2022.
