A food drive will be held at a local church on Saturday.
The Roy Miller Family Foundation is partnering with the Killeen Food Care Center and Accumulative Advantage to host another Operation: Feed Our Neighbors drive-thru food drive beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting until supplies last, at Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road, according to a flyer for the event.
Miller is a former professional football player who graduated from Shoemaker High School. The food drives are replacing the Roy Miller football camp that had to be canceled because of the coronavirus.
Participants can register for the food drive at www.kidsadvantage.org.
Residents are asked to come early and bring a mask and gloves.
