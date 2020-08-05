Drive-thru voter registration will be available in Killeen on Saturday.
Residents will be able to drive through and register to vote from 3 to 6 p.m. at different locations in Killeen, Harker Heights and Temple.
The locations include:
Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., in Killeen.
Kern Park, 400 S. Ann Blvd., in Harker Heights.
510 E. Avenue J in Temple.
Food trucks will be available at the Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge.
The event is being organized by BLAQ2C. Call 512-763-2026 or email blaq2c2020@gmail.com.
