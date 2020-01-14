The Copperas Cove Police Department has released the names of the driver and pedestrian in the fatal hit and run Monday morning.
Lance Tyler Anderson was charged with accident involving personal injury or death, a second degree felony, according to police.
Anderson was arraigned by Coryell County Justice of the Peace William Price and given a $100,000 surety bond, according to a news release by CCPD spokesman Lt. Kevin Miller.
Anderson hit 32-year-old William Devauri Ames around 6:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Urbantke Lane and fled the scene, police said. Price pronounced Ames dead at the scene at 7:11 a.m. Monday.
Police located Anderson’s vehicle and arrested him at 1:46 p.m. Monday, according to the CCPD blotter.
