A 23-year-old man wanted by Killeen police for a January hit-and-run accident that sent a 12-year-old to the hospital was arrested May 6 in Detroit.
On May 4, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a charge of fail to stop and render aid causing bodily injury to Kaylon Trevion Copeland, police said Wednesday.
As of Thursday morning, Copeland is not listed in the Wayne County, Michigan, jail inmate list. He was awaiting extradition to Killeen, police said.
Around 3:40 p.m. Jan. 26, Copeland struck the child, a seventh-grader, with his vehicle in the vicinity of Chantz Drive and Aspen Drive near Liberty Hill Middle School in Killeen.
The child went to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights with minor injuries.
Copeland fled the scene, failing to provide information, police said.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the boy was walking in the crosswalk on Aspen Drive, when a black Dodge Challenger traveling west on Aspen Drive approached the intersection and failed to yield right of way to the pedestrian, striking him. The vehicle fled the scene failing to provide information, KPD offcials said in January.
