Texas cities, counties, transit systems and special-purpose taxing districts will receive $824.1 million in sales tax allocations in May, according to a news release from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.
Killeen is expected to receive $2.26 million in sales tax revenue, a 6.5% decrease from the allocation distributed in May 2019, the release stated.
“The May report reflects a 6.5% decrease in sales tax revenue in (March) sales,” Killeen Chamber of Commerce President John Crutchfield said. “We took a sales tax hit for part of the month of March and a sales tax hit for the entire month of April," Crutchfield said. With the phased reopening of the Texas economy beginning May 1, tax revenues on May sales will likely start to increase, he said.
Crutchfield said the reduction in sales tax revenue is almost exclusively a result of the new coronavirus pandemic. He added that the state as a whole is also being impacted negatively by the reduction in price in gasoline and oil.
“Because there is no oil and gas production in Killeen and Bell County, we don’t get that negative impact. Over the long haul, we may see an indirect effect as the state is impacted in the next budget cycle,” he said.
Statewide, the total allocations represent a 5% decrease from the allocations distributed in May 2019, with special purpose taxing districts receiving the biggest increase of 3.1% from last year.
“Widespread policy responses to the COVID outbreak did not happen until the second half of March and we will not have actuals for a full month of COVID prevention policies until the June revenue and allocation releases which will reflect April activity,” Chris Bryan with the Texas Comptroller’s office said.
Bell County
The county will receive $1.93 million in sales tax allocations in May, an increase of 1.66% from this time last year.
Harker Heights will receive $699,509, a 3.36% decrease from May 2019.
Nolanville also saw a sales tax percentage increase, receiving $96,477 in May, a 36.25% increase over the same month last year.
Temple is set to receive $2.12 million, a 4.03% increase from last year’s allocation.
Belton will receive $505,234, a 2.41% increase from last May’s allocations.
Coryell County
Coryell County will receive $245,079 for a 1.87% increase over last year’s allocations.
Copperas Cove saw a 3.48% increase in May allocations from last year; it is set to receive $511,449.
Gatesville saw a 6.14% increase in sales tax allocations, receiving $205,316 in May.
